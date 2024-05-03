Free press imperative for strengthening democracy, democratic values: KP CM

PESHAWAR, May 03 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday said that the role of free press for the strengthening of democracy and democratic values in any society was imperative.

In his message in connection with the World Press Freedom Day, the CM said that the purpose of celebrating this day was to highlight the importance of free press for democracy.

He paid tribute to journalists across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for the freedom of journalism.

The role of journalist community is worthy of praise, he said adding that the journalists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are performing their duties with great dedication despite the extremely unfavorable conditions.

In the war against terrorism, the people and forces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as the journalists here have made great sacrifices, he remarked.

“I salute the sacrifices of journalists who lost their lives in line of duty.” He said that the provincial government believes in freedom of speech and will always welcome the positive criticism of the media and will take steps for improvement accordingly.

The chief minister said that the welfare of journalists and the solution of their problems are among the priorities of KP government, adding the present provincial government would play it’s role with journalists to ensure freedom of the press.