Tuesday, September 30, 2025
HomeDomesticFive dacoits shot dead during encounter with CCD
Domestic

Five dacoits shot dead during encounter with CCD

9
- Advertisement -
SHEIKHUPURA, Sep 30 (APP):Five robbers on Tuesday were killed in a shootout with the Crime Control Department (CCD) on the Muridkay-Narowal road.
The police spokesman said the encounter took place when the dacoit gang was looting the people near the Karto stop.
He said the other dacoits’ accomplices managed to escape from the scene, adding the gang was involved in many incidents of robbery in the district.
The spokesman said the police also recovered a motorcycle and illegal weapons from their possession.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan