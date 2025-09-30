Five dacoits shot dead during encounter with CCD

- Advertisement -

SHEIKHUPURA, Sep 30 (APP):Five robbers on Tuesday were killed in a shootout with the Crime Control Department (CCD) on the Muridkay-Narowal road.

The police spokesman said the encounter took place when the dacoit gang was looting the people near the Karto stop.

He said the other dacoits’ accomplices managed to escape from the scene, adding the gang was involved in many incidents of robbery in the district.

The spokesman said the police also recovered a motorcycle and illegal weapons from their possession.