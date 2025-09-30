IRSA releases 135,900 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 135,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 136,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 83,500 cusecs and 83,100 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1240:75 feet, which was 190.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,000 cusecs each respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 100,300, 104,500, 109,900, and 52,000 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 19,300 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.