FIA arrests accused of selling pirated books of oxford university

PESHAWAR, Mar 19 (APP):Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar, on Tuesday arrested an accused allegedly involved in selling pirated books of Oxford University Press.

The accused Tufail Khan was arrested from Oxford Book and Stationery Shop in Akora Khattak, district Nowshera, said the spokesman of FIA, adding that FIA recovered stock of pirated Oxford books from the accused.

The accused was arrested and being investigated to disclose the names of other members of the racket allegedly involved in selling pirated books.