FIA arrests accused of selling pirated books of oxford university

FIA
PESHAWAR, Mar 19 (APP):Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar, on Tuesday arrested an accused allegedly involved in selling pirated books of Oxford University Press.
The accused Tufail Khan was arrested from Oxford Book and Stationery Shop in Akora Khattak, district Nowshera, said the spokesman of FIA, adding that FIA recovered stock of pirated Oxford books from the accused.
The accused was arrested and being investigated to disclose the names of other members of the racket allegedly involved in selling pirated books.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services