Explosion, gunfire heard in Lakki Marwat: Police

LAKKI MARWAT, Apr 27 (APP): A huge explosion following heavy gunfire was heard in Lakki Marwat City on Thursday night.

According to police control, the explosion took place near the Government Postgraduate College Lakki Marwat that houses security personnel.

The firing, which continued for some time was been stopped now.

No casualty was reported till the filing of this report.

The doctors and paramedics of the district headquarters hospital were directed to rush for duty. While Rescue 1122 personnel were put on alert. Meanwhile, a search operation was started in the area