Ethiopian embassy holds business forums in collaboration with KCCI, KATI

KARACHI, May 8 (APP): The Ethiopian embassy in collaboration with Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Wednesday conducted two Ethio-Pakistan Business Forums to mobilize the businesspersons, traders and investors for the 2nd Business and Trade Delegation to Ethiopia scheduled for May 26 to 31, 2024.

Jemal Beker Abdula, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia in Pakistan, presided over those business forums along with the respective presidents of both the trade bodies.

Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula urged the business community of Karachi to take part in the 2nd Business and Trade Delegation to Ethiopia which presented an extraordinary opportunity to connect not only with Ethiopia but the entire Africa.

According to the ambassador, the 2nd Business and Trade Delegation will provide an opportunity to participate in the International Manufacturing Trade Fair where manufacturers from the entire world including Africa will participate.

Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula also shared other details about the 2nd Business and Trade Delegation to Ethiopia which included business forums, meetings with ministers concerned and high officials, visits to the industrial parks and top-notch tourist sites, and on top of that cultural nights in Addis Ababa.

The ambassador briefed the business community about the comparative advantage offered by the FDR Ethiopia in terms of cheap, clean and sustainable energy, industrial parks, incentives and one-window operations for the investors.

On the other side business community of Karachi assured the Ambassador of their participation in the 2nd Business and Trade Delegation to Ethiopia.

At the KCCI, its President Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh said the 2nd Business and Trade Delegation to Ethiopia is an excellent opportunity for the business community of Karachi and it is high time for them to enter Africa through Ethiopia.

Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive Officer at Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), stressed the need for exchange of business delegations between the two countries to boost the bilateral trade between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

He lauded the role played by Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula for connecting the two countries with the start of Ethiopian Airlines operations in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Syed Johar Ali Qandhari, President of KATI, called upon the businesspersons and traders to explore lucrative business market of Ethiopia by joining the 2nd business and trade delegation to Ethiopia.

Later, Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula along with the President of KATI and other businesspersons planted trees as part of Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Under Green Legacy Initiative of Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, to foster the brotherhood between the two nations.