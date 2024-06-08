Empowering youths essential to develop country: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, Jun 08 (APP): Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has stressed empowering the country’s youth, declaring the strategy as essential for driving development.

Addressing a ceremony after the inauguration of the Prime Minister Youth Development Centre at Lahore College Women University (LCWU) here on Saturday, he emphasised the importance of utilising the potential of youth for national progress, stating that without utilizing the abilities of youth, national development is not possible.

Rana Mashhod Ahmed Khan said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is committed to empowering the youth alongside economic revitalization, adding that the Prime Minister’s Youth Program is working to equip young people with skills to face future challenges, targeting to provide skill training to one million boys and girls this year, creating job opportunities in Pakistan and abroad.

The chairman expressed his vision to propel Pakistan’s IT industry to a $25 billion market. Rana Mashhood highlighted the current IT industry’s value at $2.5 billion and, following Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, aims to increase it tenfold. The inclusion of female students in the Youth Loan Program has been increased from 11 percent to 30 percent, he announced.

Highlighted the need to provide educational and healthy recreational opportunities for the youth, he emphasized that youth are the future of Pakistan. Despite economic challenges and stringent IMF conditions, the government remains committed to providing a better future for the youth, he added.

The timely and positive steps taken by the government have put the economy on the right track, with every sector progressing towards improvement, he mentioned. China’s investment in various sectors is also contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth, with billions of dollars being invested in the country, which is a cause for celebration. Inflation is decreasing, and CPEC is being revived, which will open more doors for the country’s economy and development, he asserted.

The Prime Minister’s Youth Program is determined to equip young people with skills to face future challenges, with plans underway to launch the biggest project in history for youth empowerment, including Youth Empowerment and Women Empowerment, in the budget on June 12. This year, the Laptop Scheme will see an increase in quantity and quality.

A target has been set to provide skill training to around 1 million boys and girls, creating job opportunities both domestically and internationally, he informed.

The chairman advised young people to actively participate in positive and sports activities to contribute to the creation of a peaceful and healthy society. He announced changes in the Talent Hunt Program, which will now provide training to successful children so they can perform better in future events like the Youth Olympics, representing Pakistan both nationally and internationally in sports.

Rana Mashhood expressed his desire to bring the country out of difficult circumstances and send a message to Pakistan’s adversaries that, with the help of these young people, Pakistan will join the ranks of developed countries based on merit in the next five years.

Later, souvenirs and shields were distributed among the special guests and chief guest Vice-Chancellors Prof. Dr. Shagufta Naz gave shields to the chairman and others.

LCWU VC Dr. shagufta Naz, Chairman of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Dr. Shahid Munir, Special Representatives to the Prime Minister Youth Programme, Rizwan Anwar and Ms. Maha Jamil, faculty members, and enthusiastic students were present.