Elections: Training Session held at Bahawalpur Police Lines

BAHAWALPUR, Jan 30 (APP):A training session of police officials of Bahawalpur police was held at Police Lines here who will perform duties in connection with Elections 2024.

Official sources said that District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas supervised the training program organized for retired police officials at a hall of Bahawalpur police lines.

The training program focused on equipping the participants with knowledge and skills to perform duties in connection with Elections 2024.

DSP (Legal), Abdul Rauf Javed and District Incharge, Security, Khurram Zaka delivered their lectures at the training session. “Training of police officials and personnel of Bahawalpur for performing duties in connection with Elections 2024 is held in the light of SOPs of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), said DPO Bahawalpur.

He added that the officials and personnel of Bahawalpur police would perform their election duties as per protocol and SOPs of ECP.