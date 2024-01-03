Election Tribunal receives over 150 appeals against nomination papers

ECP

PESHAWAR, Jan 03 (APP):The Election Tribunal has so far received over 150 appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers for National and Provincial Assemblies.

According to the spokesman of the provincial election commission, the appeal of former provincial minister Atif Khan, former Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, former provincial minister Shahram Tarakai, former MPA Iftikhar Mashwani and Abdul Salam Afridi had been approved for the hearing.

The Election Tribunal Judge Justice Shakeel Ahmed would conduct a hearing on appeals from January 4 to 10.

