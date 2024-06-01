Due to severe heatwave, forest fires erupting in various regions: PDMA

LAHORE, Jun 01 (APP): Due to severe heatwave, forest fires are breaking out across Punjab.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, Punjab has approximately 144,000 acres of forests. In May alone, 51 forest fire incidents were reported. Specifically, 21 incidents occurred in Rawalpindi and Murree, six in Lahore Kasur, three in Bahawalpur, four in Jhelum and five in Attock. Gujarat, Muzaffargarh, Jhang and Chichawatani each reported one incident, while Chakwal saw five incidents.

The fires have affected a total area of about 200 acres. PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said that following the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, the Authority was supporting the Forest Department and local administrations to deal with fires. High temperatures mean that even a small spark could ignite a forest fire, which was mainly caused by human negligence. The period from May to July is considered the fire season, during which fires spread quickly due to dry trees and wind. The PDMA is fully assisting the relevant authorities in extinguishing the fires, he added.

Pakistan has around 4.2 million hectares of forests, and conserving them is a national responsibility for everyone, he added.