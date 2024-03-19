District administration implements traffic plan during Ramzan

ABBOTTABAD, Mar 19 (APP):In response to the increased rush during Ramadan in Abbottabad, district administration and traffic police have implemented a comprehensive traffic plan aimed at mitigating congestion and reducing accidents on the city’s roads.

Despite existing restrictions on dumpers and trucks on main highways during the day, traffic jams have become a common occurrence, to address this issue, the traffic police have imposed restrictions on both dumpers and trucks from seven in the morning until seven in the evening.

The citizens of Abbottabad have expressed support for the traffic plan, recognizing its importance in easing traffic congestion during peak hours.

However, concerns have been raised about the impact on school children, who often get stuck in traffic during the morning rush, and the heightened traffic during the evening rush, exacerbated by the time for breaking the fast and increased routine.

Traffic police emphasized the importance of considering the public’s difficulties during Ramadan, with the belief that the current hours of restriction are appropriate.

They assure that old timings will be reinstated in normal routines, with no restrictions on dump trucks after seven in the evening until seven in the morning.

The public has commended Commissioner Hazara, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, and the SSP Traffic Warden for their efforts in devising a practical traffic plan to alleviate difficulties faced by the public.

They urge for the continuation of this plan until Eid, to ensure the public’s safety and convenience during Ramadan.