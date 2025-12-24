DG RDA reviews Banth Interchange work, says RRR project in final phase

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 24 (APP): Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza on Wednesday visited the Banth Interchange of the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project and reviewed progress on the ongoing development works.

During the visit, officials of the RDA and the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) briefed the director general on work completed so far and key design features of the project. The briefing also covered the service road linking the Banth Interchange of the RRR with the National Highway, along with other related components.

Speaking on the occasion, Kinza Murtaza said the RRR Project had entered its final phase and would be inaugurated soon, as construction was progressing at a fast pace.

She said comprehensive land-use planning was being prepared for an area up to 500 metres on both sides of the Ring Road to ease traffic congestion and promote balanced urban development.

Under the integrated plan, facilities including economic zones, a medical city, tourism city, expo centre, dry port, industrial zones, transport terminals, wholesale markets, residential areas, agro-forest parks, a general bus stand, fruit and vegetable market and grain market would be developed.

Terming the project a “revolutionary step” for the city, the DG RDA said the Ring Road would open new avenues for employment and economic growth in the region upon completion. She added that, in line with the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the project was being aligned with modern requirements to benefit surrounding landowners, generate job opportunities and provide citizens with a clean, healthy and safe environment.

Kinza Murtaza expressed confidence that the RRR Project would prove to be a milestone, particularly for the development of the city’s southwestern areas.