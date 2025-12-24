Sindh earmarked over Rs one trillion under Development Strategy 2025-26: Sharjeel

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 24 (APP): Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, outlining the development priorities of the provincial government on Wednesday, stated that projects worth a total of Rs 1,018 billion have been approved under the Sindh Development Strategy 2025-26.

The senior minister, in a statement issued, said that building resilient infrastructure to withstand extreme weather, rehabilitation of flood-affected areas, improvement in education and health sectors, better connectivity, and poverty reduction were among the government’s top priorities.

Highlighting the major achievements in the education sector, the minister informed that Rs 340 billion has been allocated for the reconstruction of 1,600 flood-affected secondary schools while special emphasis has been placed on girls’ education to ensure that every child has access to quality education. The women’s university project in Sukkur is nearing completion and nine new cadet colleges will be established across the province, he added.

The Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) is currently underway in Karachi and other cities, Sharjeel said and added that 2 million houses have been validated so far, payments have been made to approximately 1.4 million beneficiaries, 1 million employment opportunities have been created, and land ownership rights have been granted to 300,000 women.

In the health sector, he stated, Rs 146.9 billion has been provided as grants-in-aid to SIUT, SICVD, Indus Hospital, and other major hospitals in Sindh to ensure the continued provision of free and quality healthcare services to citizens.

The minister said that Rs 69.97 billion has been allocated for the Sindh Solar Energy Project in the energy sector, while foreign project assistance amounting to Rs 1,557.65 billion will be utilized effectively.

The work was underway on the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge and the Dhabeji Industrial Zone under the Public Private Partnership model, he added and expressed hope that these projects will play a significant role in promoting industrial development and improving urban welfare across the province.