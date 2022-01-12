Dengue case reported in Punjab

LAHORE, Jan 12 (APP):A confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Wednesday that a total of 15 cases of dengue had been reported since January 01, 2022.

All suspected cases of dengue had been kept in surveillance and their tests were

being conducted, whereas, 3 confirmed cases were under treatment in different

hospitals.



During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad carried out surveillance at 389,899

indoor while 82,965 outdoor places across the province and destroyed dengue larvae

from three places.



The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their

environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.