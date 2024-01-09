Delegation from Pak Navy War College visits SSU headquarters

KARACHI, Jan 09 (APP): The delegation from Pakistan Navy War College undergoing 53rd PN Staff Course and 21st Correspondence Staff Course led by Deputy Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Lahore Ehsan Ahmed Khan, Sitara-e-Imtiaz Military, visited Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters and appreciated the existing professional standard of SSU and measures being adopted to further improve capabilities of commandos aimed at to fight terrorism and ensure foolproof security.

Commandant SSU Dr. Farrukh Ali welcomed and briefed the delegation about the functions of various sections of SSU and informed them about the measures adopted to set up the country’s first Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team and advance professional training being provided to commandos.

The Commandant appreciated the contribution and support by the Pakistan Navy for providing modern tactical training to commandos of SSU and hoped that such training would continue in future.

Commandant SSU further informed that we are focusing to give maximum attention to provide all possible professional training to our commandos from various specialized training units of the Pakistan Army and Navy to meet the modern challenges, particularly in counter-terrorism and security aspects.

The Naval officers appreciated the professional standard maintained in the Unit for security and counter-terrorism operations and assured that the Pakistan Navy will continue to provide tactical training to commandos of the Special Security Unit.

The delegation members expressing their views said that SSU strives to give a complete sense of security to our countrymen by giving world-class policing and counter-terrorism services. They told that SSU is not as the bright face of Sindh Police as its efficiency, quality and preparedness are tested at every moment of day round practices.

Later, the Commandant SSU and the Deputy Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Lahore Ehsan Ahmed exchanged the souvenirs.