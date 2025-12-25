Commissioner extends Christmas greetings,honors Christian community

- Advertisement -

SARGODHGA, Dec 25 (APP):Sargodha Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan Awan on Thursday extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community during a ceremony at his office.

According to a spokesperson,speaking as the chief guest,he lauded the district administration for organizing a decorated event and highlighted the contributions of the Christian community,acknowledging their role in the creation of Pakistan and national progress.

He said,“All minorities in Pakistan have the full right to live according to their beliefs.We share in the joys of the Christian community on this festive occasion,”and paid tribute to Christian employees serving in government hospitals.

The ceremony was attended by a large gathering of Christian employees and notable figures.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan joined attendees in cutting a Christmas cake,symbolizing unity and celebration. Ulama and Christian scholars also addressed the gathering, stressing interfaith harmony and mutual respect.

The event concluded with prayers for peace,unity and prosperity,reflecting goodwill among diverse communities.

On the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s 149th birth anniversary,the commissioner said Pakistan was created as a homeland where people of all religions could live freely.

He urged citizens to unite and contribute to making the country prosperous.