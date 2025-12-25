Progress on ongoing development projects in Dera reviewed

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Dec 25 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir on Thursday paid a visit to several locations in the city to review ongoing development projects.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) and Assistant Commissioner accompanied him.

According to administration, during the visit to Commissionari Bazaar, the DC inspected efforts to remove encroachments, widen roads, improve the drainage system, and enhance the market’s overall appearance.

He met with local traders, listened to their concerns and issued immediate instructions to the relevant departments.

Traders were advised not to place their goods on roads or rights-of-way to avoid obstructing traffic.

He also reviewed the construction of the boundary wall at St. John’s Church.

It was informed that after the completion of the new wall, the old wall would be removed to clear the right-of-way for the old vegetable market flyover.

Moreover, he inspected the ongoing construction of the old vegetable market flyover, reviewed the quality of work and instructed the concerned departments to complete the project promptly and according to the required standards.

He said that every project would be completed on time and to the highest standards to ensure the development of the city and the convenience of its residents.