CM promises ensuring freedom of worship to minorities

LAHORE, Mar 31 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasised the importance of ensuring freedom of worship and providing complete protection to all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs.

According to handout issued here on Sunday, she was addressing the Easter ceremony in Sheikhupura. The CM vowed to take a firm stand against any form of hate or prejudice directed towards minorities, affirming her commitment to safeguarding their rights. She extended heartfelt greetings to the entire Christian community on behalf of PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The CM expressed pride in attending a convent school from the age of four until 10th grade. She attributed her personal growth and development not only to her parents but also to the teachers and the staff at that school.

Maryam Nawaz credited her achievement as the first female chief minister of any province in the nation’s history to her teachers also. She highlighted the importance of discipline and cleanliness instilled in her by the school, stating that it played a pivotal role in her life after her parents.

She shared that her father, Nawaz Sharif, had always emphasized the importance of minority rights. She expressed appreciation for the first Sikh minister and congratulated him on his appointment. She lauded the achievements and contributions of the Christian community, as well as individuals like Justice Cornellius for promoting the rule of law and fair justice, and Cecil Chaudhry for rendering invaluable services in the Pakistan Air Force.

The CM also visited the residential locality of the Christian community in the suburbs of Sheikhupura and presented Easter grant cheques to the Christian families. She also cut the Easter cake jointly with the Christian leaders.

Later, CM also visited the National Holy site located at Maryam Church, Maryamabad and distributed an Easter grant among the Christian families. Around 10,000 Christian families were granted Rs 5,000 Eidi per family across Punjab. She participated in the Easter prayer ceremony. The Father of Maryamabad Church Tariq George recited the Bible. The CM also planted a hover sapling in the corridor of the church.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, Provincial Minister for Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Secretary Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ali Bahadur Qazi also addressed the ceremony. Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw and Emmanuel Ather also addressed the distinguished ceremony.

Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari, Assembly Members, Bishop Irfan Jamil, Bishop Alexander John Malik, Bishop Nadeem Kamran Church of Pakistan, Majid Abel of Naulakha Church and Bishop Azad Marshall Church of Pakistan were also present.