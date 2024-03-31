AJK PM vows indiscriminate socio-economic uplift, unveils development initiatives

MIRPUR, Mar 31 (APP): Amidst an Iftar dinner hosted in his honor by Minister Wildlife Fisheries and Development Authority Muzaffarabad Sardar Javed Ayub, Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to prioritize the comprehensive socio-economic development of the region.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of tourism and road infrastructure in generating local employment opportunities, the PM underscored the imperative of improving the livelihoods of residents, including those in remote and far-flung areas.

PM Anwar ul Haq on this occasion, outlined the government’s dedication to uplifting the economically disadvantaged segments of society, citing the provision of financial assistance to widows, orphans, divorcees, the elderly, and disabled individuals through the endowment fund scheme. Additionally, he underscored the government’s resolve to ensure equitable application of the law across the state and to utilize taxpayers’ funds for the welfare of the people.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister highlighted the government’s steadfast stance on combating corruption, promoting good governance, merit, and the rule of law. Notably, he stressed the government’s responsibility in providing alternative fuel to the populace and enforcing a ban on tree cutting to address environmental concerns.

During his visit, PM Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq ceremoniously laid the foundation stone for a 30 km network of link roads under the Kotla Constituency Kashmir Program, signaling a tangible step towards the realization of the government’s developmental vision for the region.