CM extends Eid greetings to nation

LAHORE, Mar 30 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the people of Pakistan, calling the occasion a day of gratitude and divine reward for every Muslim.

In her message, the CM prayed for happiness and prosperity for all. “I sincerely pray to Allah Almighty for the joy of every individual on this blessed day. May happiness and prosperity always descend upon my beloved homeland,” she said.

The CM said, “Eid is truly Eid when its joys are shared by all.” She highlighted that Eid-ul-Fitr embodies the essence of compassion and generosity, urging people to care for orphans and the underprivileged, following the example set by the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him). “The Prophet’s kindness toward orphans on Eid remains an eternal lesson in empathy,” she added.

CM Maryam Nawaz also underscored the importance of helping those in need. “Recognizing the needs of the less fortunate on Eid is a highly recommended and virtuous act. The joy of Eid doubles when shared with those who serve us daily,” she noted.

She paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, urging people to remember their families on this special occasion. “Eid is not just about celebrating our own happiness but about bringing peace and joy to others,” she said.

She stated, “We should help others according to the blessings Allah has bestowed upon us. Let’s take care of those around us whose tables may be empty, even on Eid.”