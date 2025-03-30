20.5 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 31, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalGillani to spend Eid day at SOS village Multan
National

Gillani to spend Eid day at SOS village Multan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
14
- Advertisement -
MULTAN, Mar 30 (APP):Chairman Senate of Pakistan Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani will visit SOS Village Multan to spend Eid day with orphaned children on Monday.
The Chairman Senate has reached Lahore after completing his visit to Malaysia and is scheduled to say Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid of Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed in Multan on Monday, officials said on Sunday.
Sajjada Nasheen Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed Makhdoom Syed Abul Hassan Gilani will perform Dua after Eid prayers.
Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani will talk to the media at the courtyard of Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed.
Later, the Chairman Senate would proceed to SOS Village Multan where he would spend Eid day among orphaned and destitute children and distribute ‘Eidi’ and gifts among them.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan