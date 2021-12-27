CM devises active monitoring system

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP):Special Assistant to Chief Minister and Spokesperson for Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar on Monday said that in order to ensure better service delivery of the institutions, the CM has devised an active system of monitoring of departments and performance appraisal of officers.

Addressing a press conference here at Alhamra, the SACM said that the reprimand over unsatisfactory performance and encouragement of the best performers was also a continuation of this resolve.



Hasaan Khawar said that in the light of the inspection of the Special Monitoring Unit, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had also directed action against the officers and institutions which were performing poorly in the recent past.

He said that CM had reprimanded Chief Executive Officers of Lahore Parking Company, Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Board, Lahore Transport Company and Faisalabad Parking Company, Managing Director Punjab Khal Panchayat Authority, Director General Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority, Secretary Punjab Local Government, Managing Director Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Director General DG Khan Development Authority, DG Bahawalpur Development Authority, Chairman Hilal Development Agency and DG Punjab Skills Development Authority on unsatisfactory performances.



On the other hand, Chief Executive Officer Infrastructure Development Authority, DG LDA, DG Walled City Authority, CEO Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company, Project Director the Punjab Skill Development Fund, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Cattle Market Management Company, Chief Executive Officer Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Pvt Ltd and officers of other departments had been commended and encouraged on their par excellence performance.

Answering a question regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif, Hasaan Khawar said that Nawaz Sharif was not returning to Pakistan.

He was an absconder of our judicial system and will be treated as per law upon his return despite all-out efforts of Sicilian mafia’s Raiwind chapter to get Nawaz Sharif’s sentences commuted.



Hasaan Khawar said that the PTI has always been in favor of transparent elections. Local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and by-elections in Punjab are a testament to this.



He said preparations are in full swing for timely conductance of local bodies elections in Punjab.



Hasaan Khawar, while dismissing reservations of the opposition regarding the local bodies elections in Punjab, said that the local bodies system in Punjab would be the strongest one in the history of the country in which every section of the society will be equally represented.