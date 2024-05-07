CM chairs P&D meeting, reviews development projects

LAHORE, May 07 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a comprehensive meeting of Planning and Development Board to review special development projects and health related initiatives, here on Tuesday.

The CM directed to complete 33 development projects on time. “We should work day in and day out for the timely completion of these projects, especially those related to health” she remarked.

The CM directed to complete the first phase of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Lahore within one year, besides opening the OPD of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha by December 2025.

Earlier, the CM was briefed that seven mega projects in the health sector are under completion in the province at a cost of Rs 145 billion. She was also apprised that the first phase of construction and rehabilitation of rural and primary health centers will be completed in October, while revamping of major hospitals will be done by June.

The meeting was briefed by the authorities concerned that five expressways on important routes in Punjab will be constructed at a cost of Rs 176 billion. The construction and expansion of Multan-Vehari Road, Chicha Watani-Chowk Azam, Sahiwal-Samandari, Bahawalpur-Jhangra, and Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha Road were also reviewed.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to designate a single complaint number for all departments. She was briefed that the construction of a 204-bed three-storey Safe City Hostel in Lahore will start this month, and Smart Safe Cities in the districts will be functional by 01 January.

The meeting was briefed that 6 million saplings have been planted in Punjab during this year’s Plantation Drive. A decision was taken for the GIS monitoring of these plants. Moreover, it was told that a wildlife survey will be conducted in Punjab.

The chief minister was briefed that the Global IT Certificate Program has started in Punjab. As many as 4000 youth will take IT courses under CM Skill Development Program. Additionally, a Social Registry Survey under the Provincial Database Authority has started, which is expected to complete in June. It was also briefed that Air Ambulance Service will start in June while Motorway Ambulance Service will start by December.

Moreover, in order to modernize public transport system, 300 eco-friendly buses will be operated in Lahore and 330 in other cities. A proposal for the local production of electric buses was also reviewed in the meeting. Daycare Centers will be established in government offices under Punjab Daycare Fund Society.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Azma Zahid Bukhari, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Sher Ali Gurchani, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Zeeshan Rafiq, Bilal Akbar, Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development Board, IG Police, Secretaries and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.