CM Bugti directs to start work of South Balochistan’s pending development package

QUETTA, May 02 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti on Thursday directed that the implementation of the pending development package of South Balochistan should be ensured after removing obstacle of the project and its work would be started in the next three weeks.

He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting on the implementation of Southern Balochistan Development Package here.

In the meeting, a briefing was given by the officials regarding the projects of providing basic facilities including education, health, means of communication, irrigation, drinking water etc. under the package.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that implementation of the proposed package would be ensured to include the backward areas of South Balochistan in the stream of development. Due to the insurgency, the southern regions of the province remained backward, but the civil and military leadership is trying to provide basic facilities to the people of southern Balochistan, he said.

He also instructed that the implementation of the pending development package of South Balochistan should be ensured after addressing hindrance of the project and its the work would be launched in the next three weeks.

High quality of work in development projects should be maintained at all times. The Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) will visit the projects from time to time to review the quality, he instructed.

The chief minister said that the completion of Southern Balochistan projects would increase public confidence in the area and to implement the sponsored projects included in the package saying that the government of Balochistan and FWO should sign an agreement for the relevant sector soon.

He said that a meeting would be held with the Prime Minister for the provision of funds as per the commitment made by the federation for this package adding that this delegation could also include members of assembly from South Balochistan.

The CM also expressed his anger over the non-participation of the Irrigation Secretary in the meeting and ordered to Chief Secretary Balochistan to take action against him.

He said that the nature of the forum and the importance of the issues were not taken seriously, it was important to keep in mind the sanctity of the forum in this meeting.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers including Mir Zahoor Ahmad Buledi, Mir Saleem Khan Khosa, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Maulana Hidayat-ur Rehman, Rehmat Saleh Baloch, Mir Barkat Rind, Mir Asghar Rind, Khair Jan Baloch, Meena Baloch, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Shahid Rind, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Development and Planning Abdul Saboor Kakar, Principal Secretary Imran Zarkoon, Special Secretary Asfandyar Baloch Secretaries Government of Balochistan Qamber Dashti, Babar Khan, Mohammad Tayyab Lahri, Zafar Buledi and Senior Project Coordinator Shahzad Hassan Jafar and other concerned officials.