CM Baqar takes cognizance of killings in Larkana

KARACHI, Feb 11 (APP):The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Rted) Maqbool Baqar on Sunday took notice of casualties during firing in Neodero area of Larkano.

While expressing his grief and sorrow over the killings of 6 persons including a policeman in Neodero, he directed the IGP Sindh to present an immediate report of the incident to him.

The IGP informed the Chief Minister that firing took place between two groups near Neodero Bypass in Larkano. He said that as a result of the firing, a police officer of Mahota police station ASI Sultan Shah embraced martyrdom.