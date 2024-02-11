Election day banner

CM Baqar takes cognizance of killings in Larkana

CM Baqar takes cognizance of killings in Larkana
KARACHI, Feb 11 (APP):The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Rted) Maqbool Baqar on Sunday took notice of casualties during firing in Neodero area of Larkano.
While expressing his grief and sorrow over the killings of 6 persons including a policeman in Neodero, he directed the IGP Sindh to present an immediate report of the incident to him.
The IGP informed the Chief Minister that firing took place between two groups near Neodero Bypass in Larkano. He said that as a result of the firing, a police officer of Mahota police station ASI Sultan Shah embraced martyrdom.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services