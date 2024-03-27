CM approves field hospital, clinic-on-wheels project

LAHORE, Mar 27 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has decided to launch a field hospital and clinic-on-wheels project under the revolutionary programme soon.

She presided over the 5th meeting on health reforms in a span of one month here on Wednesday in which approval to such an important project was granted, along with reconstituting health system and reviewing ongoing health projects.

The CM also accorded approval to undertaking revamping of the rural and basic health centres across Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz directed not to delay issuance of funds required to undertake revamping of the projects and ordered to immediately issue Rs.16 billion to undertake upgradation of the hospitals.

She underscored that bringing improvements and reforms in the health sector is foremost priority, adding that if any issue arises in the health sector development projects then it should be apprised to her immediately.

“we would ensure provision of quality health facilities at any cost” she said. Where BHUs, RHCs are not available then field hospitals should be available in such areas. Ultrasound, laboratory test, medicines, initial medical check-up, examination of mother & child facilities would be available in the field hospitals.

CM apprised that launching of 32 field hospitals would be undertaken next month. 200 clinic on wheels would be established for the residents of semi urban and katchi abadies. Doctors, LHVs and vaccinators would be available in the clinic on wheels along with ultrasound facilities.

The medicines of hepatitis, TB and cardiac ailments would be provided to the patients at their doorstep. She directed to ensure 100 percent transparency in the purchase and provision of medicines adding that availability of doctors in every hospital should be ensured all the time. The target to establish 3 medical centers in South Punjab, Central Punjab and North Punjab has been accomplished.

CM directed to complete all the health projects within stipulated time frame adding that state of the art hospitals would be established in every district. The proposal to link children hospital of Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad with the Children Medical University was agreed during the meeting.

It has been decided to undertake induction process from grade 5 to grade 15 for skilled staff in the health department hospitals after undergoing 3rd party testing. Maryam Nawaz apprised that the nurses would be sent abroad so as to improve their skills and training adding that a transparent and merit based induction process should be formulated.

A check and balance system should be enforced on the Boards of Management in the hospitals. It was decided to reformulate Boards of Management of the hospitals and a search committee was constituted for the appointment of Vice Chancellor of Nishthar Medical University.

Approval to constitute search committee for the appointment of Vice Chancellor, MS, CEOs along with undertaking upgradation of 43 hospitals established in the jails was granted. CM directed that there should not be any hospitals without doctors, staff, medicines and necessary medical equipments.

Secretary Health gave a comprehensive briefing about the hospitals, medicines and other affairs and apprised that 250-bed Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital Lahore would be completed in June 2026.PC-I of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha has been completed and it will be completed in June 2026.

The plan to review upgradation, rehabilitation and construction of BHUs and RHCs was reviewed during the meeting. Upgradation of 31 tertiary hospitals is ongoing and would cost Rs.36 billion. Upgradation of 21 tertiary hospitals under phase-II would be launched in July 2024 and would cost Rs.40 billion.

The upgradation of pilot project Shamke Bhattian BHU would be completed in 8 days. Upgradation of 2500 BHUs and 300 RHCs would be undertaken during the current year across the province.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari, Provincial Minister for P&SHC Khawaja Imran Nazir, Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare Khawaja Salman Rafique, Former Senator Parvez Rasheed, MPA Sania Ashiq, Secretaries and other officials attended the meeting.