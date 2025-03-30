Bilawal inspects constructed houses for flood victims

- Advertisement -

LARKANA, Mar 30 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the village of Malu Khoso in Union Council Lond Kalhoro to inspect houses being constructed for flood victims under the Sindh Peoples Housing Scheme.

He interacted with beneficiaries during the visit on Sunday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in the village of Allah Warayo Solangi in Neodero. He engaged with flood-affected communities while touring homes built under the SPHS for disaster victims. He was briefed on the project during the visit.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Soni Faqirani village in Rato Dero. He addressed flood victims and reviewed housing units being developed under the Sindh Peoples Housing Scheme. He received a briefing on the initiative during his visit.