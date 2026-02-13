Anti-encroachment drive conducted on Bannu road in Dera Ismail Khan

Dera Ismail Khan , Feb 13 (APP):On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, an anti-encroachment operation was carried out on Bannu Road under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Dera, Syed Muhammad Arsalan.

According to official sources, the drive was conducted on the eastern side of Bannu Road, covering the remaining stretch from Sheikh Yousaf Chowk to Bab-e-Dera. During the operation, both temporary and permanent encroachments established within the Right of Way (ROW) were removed to restore traffic flow and ensure public convenience.

Shopkeepers were directed to confine their business activities within the limits of their shops and avoid occupying footpaths and roadside spaces that obstruct vehicular movement.

Tehsildar Dera, along with revenue staff, officials of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), and police personnel, were present on the occasion to assist in the operation and maintain law and order.

The district administration has appealed to traders and citizens to cooperate with the authorities in eliminating encroachments to facilitate smooth traffic flow and improve civic amenities in the areas.