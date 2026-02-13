Ruet-e-Hilal to meet in Peshawar Wednesday for Ramzan moon sighting

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar on Wednesday (Feb 18) to sight the crescent moon and determine the commencement of Ramzan 1447 Hijri.

The meeting will be chaired by Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad, with members of the Central and Zonal committees in attendance. An official announcement regarding the start of the holy month will follow the committee’s deliberations.

Director General Ministry of Religious Affairs Hafiz Abdul Qadoos, Shaukatullah Khan from SUPARCO, Dr Hassan Ali Baig of the Meteorological Department, and Zain-ul-Abideen from the Ministry of Science and Technology are also scheduled to participate.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad has urged citizens to make special arrangements for moon sighting and prayed that Pakistanis may begin the first fast of Ramzan on the same day across the country.