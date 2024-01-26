Ali Mardan inaugurates ‘DG Buzz’ at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi

SIBI, Jan 26 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday inaugurated the Freelance Training Program “DG Buzz” at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi to equip the youth with much-needed, valuable skills that would enable them to contribute to the economic development of the province.

During his visit to Sibi, he said that youth across the province are being given technical training in various fields in order to produce quality technical human resources.

Addressing the launching ceremony of ‘DG Buzz’, he said that the freelance digital program has also been launched in Quetta, Sibi, Zhob and Loralai to fulfill the current day’s requirements.

Ali Mardan said providing technical training to the young workforce can yield better results and can contribute to the economic development of the province.

He stressed that there is a need to guide the youth in a better direction and provide them with opportunities to advance.

He said that the objective of the program is to provide skills in various fields of technology to the youth of Balochistan to secure employment opportunities worldwide upon completion of their training.

He said the caretaker provincial government has taken effective measures regarding the technical training of the youth of Balochistan.

CM said the role of all public sector universities in Balochistan is very important to enhance the number of skilled people in the province.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has also distributed scholarship cheques to the students of different departments of Mir Chakar Rind University Sibi.

He said there is a dire need for youth to have technical skills as well as huge opportunities to play their role in the country’s social and economic progress.

The chief minister also visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Sibi and inaugurated Mir Hazoor Bakhsh Domki Dialysis Unit at DHQ.

He also inaugurated a new pediatric ward and ICU at DHQ Sibi. Domki said the government is trying to provide quality health facilities to the people at the government level.

He said that with the establishment of a dialysis center, quality treatment facilities would be ensured to the patients suffering from kidney diseases at the local level.

Ali Mardan Domki said quality medical facilities for children’s diseases will be available at the local level.

Caretaker Chief Minister during his visit to Sibi has inaugurated Sibi School of Law and All Balochistan-Sindh Inter-Provincial Football Tournament at Sibi.