ACE releases performance report for year 2025

SARGODHA, Dec 30 (APP):The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha has released its annual report for 2025, showcasing significant achievements in the fight against corruption.

According to report,the department received 1,501 complaints regarding corruption,all of which were resolved through legal action. Additionally,ACE handled 704 major corruption cases,resulting in fines and penalties for those involved.

In its crackdown on criminals, ACE arrested 5 proclaimed offenders and took swift action on 81 land-grabbing cases.

The department also conducted 17 trap raids,recovering 44 million rupees, which were returned to the state treasury.

Deputy Director(DD) Legal Sheikh Umar Hayat reiterated ACE’s commitment to combating corruption in the region.