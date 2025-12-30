Shipping activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 30 (APP):Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, MSC Veracruz, Albert-P, Paccha, YC Daisy, Horizon-1 and Hui Doung-36 carrying Container, Gas ol, Chemicals, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, GFS Genesis, Norse Iwashi, Propel Shakti and Unity Maria carrying Container, Steel Coil, Soya Bean Seed and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Veracruz and Diamond Island left the port on today morning, while another containers ship ‘Albert-P’ expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 177,875 tonnes, comprising 129,465 tonnes imports cargo and 48,410 export cargo carried in 3,093 Containers (2,033 TEUs Imports & 1,060 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them two ships, GFS Genesis and Unity Maria carrying Container and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT and PIBT on today.