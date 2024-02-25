7-day anti-polio drive to start in Balochistan from Monday

QUETTA, Feb 25 (APP):Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre Balochistan Syed Zahid Shah has said that a 7-day Anti-Polio drive will start in the entire province from February 26 (Monday).

During the campaign, a target number of 2.65 million children will be vaccinated and Vitamin A drops also be given to them, he expressed these views in a statement on Sunday.

Zahid Shah said that since 2021, not a single case of Polio has been reported in Balochistan, but it is noteworthy that the virus has been detected in the environmental samples in 10 districts including Quetta, Pishin, Chaman, Hub, Sibi, Naseerabad, Mastung, Keach, Dera Bugti.

He emphasized that for the eradication of poliovirus, all the available resources are being utilized and the polio teams are determined to do that.

“Due to the dedicated efforts of the polio teams and others, Balochistan has been declared polio-free for three years,” he said.

While appreciating the efforts of the Polio workers, he said that despite the cold and harsh weather, the teams are fulfilling their national responsibility.

Zahid Shah said during the campaign, a total of 11,446 teams will be working, including 9,170 mobile teams, 958 fixed sites, and 623 transit points teams. He stressed that the security arrangements for the polio workers have been completed.

The coordinator of Emergency Operation Centre Balochistan expressed that the efforts would not stop until the threat of Polio is eradicated.

The coordinator said that though we haven’t had a case for more than 3 years the positive environmental samples are a constant threat and it can affect any child who missed the polio vaccine in any campaign.

He requested parents not to put an ear to the negative propaganda on the polio vaccine but rather welcome the polio teams at their doorsteps and let their children be vaccinated and protected against the polio disease.

He urged the parents that along with the polio vaccine, the routine immunizations of the children should also be completed to protect them from other diseases and viruses.

Syed Zahid Shah has urged the media, civil society, clerics, and people from all walks of life to play their due role in this attempt to eradicate the polio virus from Balochistan.

He further added that due to the winter weather, many families are travelling to other cities, it’s good to have their kids vaccinated at the transit points in order to protect not only their children from the polio disease but also other kids where they are going and staying for spending vacations.