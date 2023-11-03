20 criminals held

SARGODHA, Nov 03 (APP):Sargodha police arrested 20 criminals and recovered narcotics and weapon from their possession across the district on Friday.
Police said that the police raided various areas and nabbed 20 criminals including Azam, Hamza, Tahir, Wajid, Khalid and others,besides recovering of 1.2 kg of hashish, 0.2 kg of opium, 300 liters of liquor, 236 bullets,12 pistols and other valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was under way.

