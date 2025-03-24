29.9 C
Diplomatic Corner

Ambassador Tirmizi visits Ramazan Iftar Tent; distributes food boxes

30
DUBAI, Mar 24 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi visited the Ramazan Iftar Tent and distributed food boxes among the people.

Set up by Pakistan-based firm Vista Maritime Travel and Tourism at Port Rashid in Dubai, the tent provides daily Iftar meals to approximately 300 people, as part of its charitable effort during the holy month of Ramazan.

This marks the second consecutive year that the company has hosted the event, reflecting their commitment to community service and generosity.

During his visit, Ambassador Tirmizi, accompanied by officers from the Pakistani diplomatic mission in the UAE, distributed food boxes to attendees and greeted visitors.

The ambassador expressed his deep gratitude to the company’s management for their thoughtful gesture during this blessed month, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in fostering unity and compassion.

He also thanked the Dubai government authorities for their support in enabling the firm to hold the event, highlighting the collaborative spirit that makes such community-driven efforts possible.

