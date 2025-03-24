29.9 C
Tarar grieved over death of father of Samaa News Director News

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday expressed deep grief over the death of father of Samaa News Director News Hafiz Tariq Mahmood.
In his condolence message, the information minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy with Hafiz Tariq Mahmood and other family members.
Tarar said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Hafiz Tariq Mahmood’s father which was a great tragedy for the bereaved family.
The vacuum created by father’s death can never be filled, he said adding that he shared the grief of the family in this hour of trial and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

