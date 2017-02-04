Diplomates of 11 countries visit Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, Feb 4 (APP): Diplomates of 11 countries,

including America, India and European Union, on Saturday

visited the Janum Asthan of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib at Nankana

Sahib.

During their visit, the diplomates appreciated renovation

of the gurdwara and steps taken for providing maximum facilitates to Sikh pilgrims besides ongoing development works.

They were briefed that Baba Guru Nanak University in

Nankana Sahib and Gandhara Art University in Texila were

being constructed as per international standards.

The diplomates were told that gurdwara Kiara

Sahib and gurdwara Bhai Beba Singh had been reopened

after many years with efforts of Evacuee Trust Property

Board chairman Siddiqul Farooq.

They were told that thousands of Sikh pilgrims used to

visit Pakistan from the world to perform their rituals and they were provided the best facilities, including foolproof security.