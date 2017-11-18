LAHORE, Nov 18 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N central
leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said that democracy should continue at all costs and legislation from the National
Assembly in this regard would pave the way for general
elections in 2018.
Talking to the media here on Saturday, he said that
accountability was not new for the PML-N leaders as they
had already faced such things during Pervaz Musharraf era.
He said: “We have some reservations on the present
situation and it is crucial that justice is done and all
requirements are fulfilled in this regard.”
To a question, Hamza said that Federal Minister for
Finance Ishaq Dar served the country and we pray for his
early recovery, adding that he would definitely return to
the country.
Earlier, Hamza Shehbaz visited the residences of Tariq
Butt and Rafique Guddo Butt. He also listened to the complaints
of the local people and assured them of early solution.
Democracy must continue at all costs: Hamza Shehbaz
LAHORE, Nov 18 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N central