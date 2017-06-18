Dar urges FBR to meet tax collection target

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar Sunday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take
all necessary measures to meet the tax collection target for the
current fiscal year (2016-17).
Chairing a meeting here at the Ministry of Finance on matters
related to the FBR, the minister said that the prudent policies of
the present government and the efforts of the Board had resulted in
60% growth in tax revenue collection between FY 2012-2013 and
FY 2015-2016.
He assured his full support to the FBR for achieving the
revenue targets for FY 2017-18, according to a Finance Ministry
press statement.
Dar appreciated the contributions of FBR officials in the
preparation of the budget for FY 2017-18, which had recently been
passed by the Parliament.
He expressed the confidence that the measures announced in the
budget for FY 2017-18 would enhance the welfare and prosperity of
the general public, and enable Pakistan to achieve higher,
sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
Earlier, the FBR chairman updated the minister on the
latest status of tax collection during FY 2016-17.
He said all efforts were being made to attain the
collection target for the current fiscal year while a comprehensive
strategy was being finalized for tax collection in FY 2017-18, which
would be presented to the finance minister in due course.
Among others, the meeting was attended by Special Assistant to
the Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan, Finance Secretary,
Secretary Economic Affairs Division, FBR chairman and senior
officials of the Ministry of Finance and FBR.
