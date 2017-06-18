Dar urges FBR to meet tax collection target

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar Sunday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take

all necessary measures to meet the tax collection target for the

current fiscal year (2016-17).

Chairing a meeting here at the Ministry of Finance on matters

related to the FBR, the minister said that the prudent policies of

the present government and the efforts of the Board had resulted in

60% growth in tax revenue collection between FY 2012-2013 and

FY 2015-2016.

He assured his full support to the FBR for achieving the

revenue targets for FY 2017-18, according to a Finance Ministry

press statement.

Dar appreciated the contributions of FBR officials in the

preparation of the budget for FY 2017-18, which had recently been

passed by the Parliament.

He expressed the confidence that the measures announced in the

budget for FY 2017-18 would enhance the welfare and prosperity of

the general public, and enable Pakistan to achieve higher,

sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Earlier, the FBR chairman updated the minister on the

latest status of tax collection during FY 2016-17.

He said all efforts were being made to attain the

collection target for the current fiscal year while a comprehensive

strategy was being finalized for tax collection in FY 2017-18, which

would be presented to the finance minister in due course.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Special Assistant to

the Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan, Finance Secretary,

Secretary Economic Affairs Division, FBR chairman and senior

officials of the Ministry of Finance and FBR.