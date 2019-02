ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday announced that Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman has ordered release of 2107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi jails.

Using his twitter handle, the minister said, “As a sequel to Prime Minister of Pakistan request, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman has ordered the immediate release of 2107 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi jails.”