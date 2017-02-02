CPEC Cultural Caravan to travel from China to Gwadar, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Cultural Caravan being arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will travel from China to Gwadar, Pakistan makings stops at points of special interest.

“PNCA invited professionals in the fields of film making, painting, music, photography and choreography to become part of the Cultural Caravan. Those interested may send their portfolios to PNCA,” an official of PNCA told APP.

He said that the Council had planed to record the changing

scenarios of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Route

creatively by organizing a “Cultural Caravan” in collaboration with

Chinese Counterparts.

The Cultural Caravan would comprise sixteen experts in Film Making, Painting, Music, Photography and Choreography, the official added.

He said that new vitality gained by the famous Silk Route

after becoming China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) fresh vistas

of progress and prosperity had opened.