China ready to further promote substantial, overall cooperation with Pakistan: Sun Weidong

BEIJNG, May 14 (APP): Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Sun Weidong Sunday said China was ready to work closely with Pakistan to further promote substantial and overall cooperation to bring benefits for peoples of two countries and other regions.

“China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is playing a pivotal role and has become the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative,” he said while talking to APP after the plenary session of high level dialogue here at China National Convention Center (CNCC).

The Chinese Ambassador said both China and Pakistan were all weather strategic partners and working together for the success of CPEC.

Terming the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) an important opportunity for all the countries along the belt and road, he said the forum had provided an opportunity to all these countries to sit together for common and shared development and the win-win cooperation.

“We are glad to see that a large number of countries and international organizations, heads of state and government have come to attend this show,” he added.

The welcomed all the countries which attended the forum and said the other countries of the world would get an inspiration from it and would join the belt and road initiative.

About the inaugural speech of the Chinese President Xi Jinping at the forum, he said, President Xi delivered a key note address and highlighted the win-win cooperation and connectivity along the Belt and Road Initiative.

“This cooperation under Belt and Road Initiative is not only beneficial for China but it is for the regions and entire world,” he added.

Ambassador Sun opined that it was historic opportunity for all the countries to discuss ways and means to seek a community for the shared destiny and the mutual benefits.