Chairman Senate directs Interior body to conduct inquiry of Sahiwal incident

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday directed the Senate Standing Committee on Interior to immediately conduct an inquiry of Sahiwal incident and submit its report within one week to the Parliament.
After detailed discussion on the incident in the House, the chairman in
a ruling directed the Senate Standing Committee to fix responsibility, suggest plan to check such incidents in future and plan to look after the children of victim family.
