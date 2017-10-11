Chairman NDMA elected chair of fifth session of committee on DRR

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Chairman NDMA Pakistan General Lieutenant Omer Mahmood Hayat, unanimously elected as Chair of the Fifth Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) committee on Disaster Risk Reduction, in Bangkok, Kingdom of Thailand.

In recognition of NDMA Pakistan leadership role in the field of Disaster Management and its contribution in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) activities at international arena, particularly within the Asia Pacific region, Chairman NDMA was unanimously elected as the Chair of the Fifth Session of the Committee on DRR.

The nomination was proposed by the delegate of the Russian Federation, which was seconded / endorsed by the delegate of Republic of Korea while the house elected him as its Chair, unanimously.

Chairman NDMA participated along with team of NDMA, at the Fifth Session of United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Committee on DRR in Bangkok, Thailand said a press release received here on Wednesday.

Chairman NDMA also had a meeting with the UN under Secretary General and Executive Secretary of UNESCAP Shamshad Akhtar.

Both sides discussed matters for future cooperation in the field of DRR. Both sides also agreed to organize an international conference on disaster management in Pakistan and further enhance cooperation in areas of DRR and gender mainstreaming, protecting child and vulnerable segments of society from negative impacts and hazards of disasters.

NDMA Pakistan has also organized a stall in the exhibition at the United Nations Conference Center, Bangkok to showcase its journey through disasters and focusing on DRR through pictorial representation. It also exhibited knowledge tools developed by the NDMA including Risk Atlases for the most vulnerable districts in Pakistan.

Earlier, Member (DRR) NDMA, Idrees Mahsud delivered a keynote address at the opening session of the UNESCAP DRR Committee Session.

NDMA Pakistan is also participating at expert level in the Expert Group Meetings on Early Warning Mechanisms for River basin floods, flash floods and landslides.

NDMA also attended Expert Group Meeting on Risk Knowledge and Risk Assessments and showcased its tools developed for carrying out Multi Hazard Risk and Vulnerability Assessments (MHVRA).

UNESCAP launched “Asia-Pacific Disaster Report 2017” during the inaugural ceremony of the fifth session of UNESCAP committee on DRR. According to the report Pakistan is likely to incur 3 times more losses due to disasters up to 2030.

Such futuristic estimation is an eye opener and warrants urgent attention and prioritization of DRR and preparedness measures at national, provincial and local levels.