Chairman JCSC addresses combined faculty of ACSC, PNWC, AWC

RAWALPINDI, Apr 28 (APP): General Zubair Mahmood Hayat,

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC), on Friday addressed

combined faculty and students of Army Command and Staff Colleges,

(ACSC), Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC) and Air War College (AWC)

at ACSC Quetta.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, matters related

to regional security, emerging threats and response postulates were

focused upon in his talk to the forum.

The talk was followed by a vibrant and candid question and

answer session. Student officers’ questions focused on national

security issues including Kashmir.

Earlier upon arrival at Quetta, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Committee was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant

General Aamir Riaz.