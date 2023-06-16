Suzuki Motors Asia Head meets Commerce minister; discuss mutual interests, import issues

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):A three-member delegation, led by Masafumi Harano, Asia Head of Suzuki Motors, held a crucial meeting with the Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar.

The purpose of their discussion was twofold: to address matters of mutual interest and deliberate on import-related issues.

The meeting was attended by Hiroshi Kawamura, MD PSMCL, and Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh, Head of PR at Pak Suzuki.

Harano emphasized the import restrictions issues and stressed the need for a conducive business environment that

promotes growth and competitiveness, said a press release issued here.

The minister expressed his willingness to address these concerns and assured Mr. Harano of the government’s commitment to facilitating a conducive import framework.

The meeting concluded positively, with both parties reaffirming their dedication to fostering a mutually beneficial partnership that will drive the growth of the automotive sector in the country.