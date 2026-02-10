Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Feb 10 (APP):Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Ming Qing Xing, Liana, Astro Nembus and Lilas Calm carrying Container, Steel Billets, Soya Bean Seed and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Marginal Wharf Terminal, Grain Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile six more ships, GFS Genises, Sedra, Lyng Trader, BTG Elebert, Elm Galaxy and Greco Libero carrying Container, Steel Billets, Palm oil, Canola Seed, Chemicals and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Unific-VI, Al-Bert-P, Katherine Kosan and ST Michaelis left the port on today morning.

Cargo volume of 196,159 tonnes, comprising 157,484 tonnes imports cargo and 38,675 export cargo carried in 5,485 Containers (3,210 TEUs Imports & 2,275 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 22 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them four ships, GFS Genesis, Torm Innovation, Galaxy Gas and Greco Libero carrying Container, Mogas, LPG and Coal expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO, EVTL and PIBT on today.