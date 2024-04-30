Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Apr 30 (APP): Three ships, MSC Antigua, Majestic Noor and Advantage Paradise scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice and Gas oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Anchorage, Akij Moon and Lila Confidence scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement and Chemicals also arrived at outeranchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Milaha Qatar, Bitumen Kosei and MSC Antigua sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning and another ship,Golde Trader is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Acargo volume of79,975tonnes, comprising 62,366tonnes imports cargo and 17,609tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,466 Containers (636 TEUs Imports and 830 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Thereare fourships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them threeships,Lila Confidence, FSM and MSC Anchorage &two more ships, MeratusJayakarta and Tristar Prosperity carrying Chemicals, LPG, Containers and Coal areexpected to take berthsat MW-1, EVTL, QICT and PIBT on Tuesday,30thApril-2024, while three more ships, Maersk Cairo, Xpress Kaveri and Lusail with Containers and LNG aredue toarrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.