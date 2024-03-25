Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Mar 25 (APP):Five ships namely, MSC Bremen, MSC Lome-V, Bekforest, Paloma and Mackenzie, carrying Container, Canola Seed, Gas oil and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Spring-III, Taxidiara and Shiva scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement and LPG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on today.

Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Lome-V, MSC Bremen and Al-Wajbah left the Port on today morning while two more ships, Forshun and Bharadwajare expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 126,368 tonnes, comprising 86,443 tonnes imports cargo and 39,925 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,820 Containers (1,892 TEUs Imports and 1,929 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 7 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Nimble Nicky, Solar Roma and Shiva & another ship MSC Mundra-VIII scheduled to load/offload Iron Ore, Palm oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, EVTL and QICT on Monday, while four more ships, Maersk Sentosa, X-Press Bardsey, MSC Maeva and Milaha Ras Laffan with container and LNG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.