Seminar organized to mark World IP Day

ISLAMABAD, May 06 (APP):The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan in collaboration with the Millennium Universal College on Monday organized a seminar on “IP and SDGs: Building Our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity.

The event was organised to celebrate World Intellectual Property Day 2024, and aimed to raise awareness about the importance of intellectual property rights in promoting innovation, creativity and sustainable development.

Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil, Chair-IPO Pakistan, emphasizing the significance of mainstreaming IP education into the national curriculum urged students to invent, own, and earn from their ideas.

He highlighted IP’s critical role in national development, economic security, and empowerment, particularly in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He stressed that IP is directly linked to development in numerous ways and is a critical tool for empowerment.

Shazia Adnan, Director General IPO-Pakistan, reaffirmed the commitment to fostering creativity, protecting innovation, and nurturing the innovative spirit.

She announced plans to introduce IP education in the national curriculum, a nationwide IP awareness campaign, and the development of a National IP Strategy.

Dr Faisal Mushtaq, Founder & CEO of TMUC, welcomed the participants, emphasizing the significance of collaboration between academia, industry, and government in promoting IP awareness and protection.

He highlighted TMUC’s commitment to fostering innovation and creativity among students and entrepreneurs.

The event was attended by ambassadors, students, entrepreneurs, innovators, and IP professionals, who appreciated the efforts of IPO-Pakistan and TMUC in promoting IP awareness and protection.